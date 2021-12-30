NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Health announced it received shipments of the oral antiviral treatments for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Shipments of the Merck and Pfizer oral antiviral treatments for COVID-19 was sent to the state of Tennessee for distribution. TDH said early studies indicate these treatment options may reduce severe outcomes from COVID-19 including hospitalization or death.

The Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for Molnupirvar by Merck as well as Paxlovid™ by Pfizer as oral antiviral treatments for COVID-19.

TDH recommends these treatments for individuals who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19 of have underlying medical conditions.

The current approved age for use of Molnupiravir is anyone 18 years and older and for Paxlovid™ it is anyone 12 years and older.

TDH recommends starting treatment as soon as possible after testing positive within five days of symptoms.

Regardless of using an antiviral treatment, the TDH said the best way to prevent and treat COVID-19 is by receiving the vaccine and booster shot.

The antiviral treatments will be distributed at Walmart pharmacies throughout the state. The treatment is free, and Tennesseans can look up which participating Walmart’s are nearest to them via their website.