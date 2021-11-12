NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The governor has signed a bill that limits COVID-19 mandates.

On Friday night, a new chapter is near for Tennessee. Gov. Bill Lee has signed a bill banning governments and schools from requiring masks. It also bans them and many businesses from requiring proof of vaccine.

As the state waited for pen to hit paper, there was a last-ditch effort. Emergency physician Dr. Katrina Green hoped a petition with 750 signatures opposing the bill would change the governor's mind.

"I want him to hear our voices, even if he doesn't change his mind, he needs to know that we know that this bill is wrong," Green opposes limiting COVID restrictions said. "I think the majority of Tennesseans understand that we're still in a pandemic, and we still need to be doing everything we can to keep people safe."

The bill championed by conservatives responded to President Biden's requirement last month for millions of workers to get vaccinated. Something lee has said from the beginning is an overreach. But, to Green, it's this bill that's dangerous.

"I take my oath to not harm very seriously, and I worry this bill will harm people," Green said.

