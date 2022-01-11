TN lawmakers back in session

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee General Assembly meets in Nashville today for the start of this year’s legislative session and redistricting is on the agenda.

Lawmakers have to re-draw what districts people will vote in and that can determine political power in the state.

This is a process that happens every ten years for the state Senate, state House, and U.S. Congressional districts.

The newly drawn maps could be unveiled later this week.

According to the Associated Press, House Republicans plan to split the fifth district, which is Nashville and Davidson County, into multiple congressional districts.

Democrat U.S. Representative Jim Cooper has held that seat since 2003. He is one of just two Democrats in Tennessee’s U.S. House delegation. There are seven Republicans.

Speaker Cameron Sexton told the AP, the one congressional seat could be broken up into two or three seats.

Nashville is one of the fastest growing cities in the state, lawmakers are working on splitting the districts, with the proposed new map expected to be unveiled later this week.

Both the House and Senate are expected to convene Tuesday at noon.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.