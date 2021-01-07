NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Four people have died and dozens arrested after a mob of protesters stormed inside the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday.
Ken Paulson, director of the Free Speech Center says the First Amendment does not protect rioters.
Paulson said the people who hung back from the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday and stood by with signs were protected under the First Amendment.
Anyone who rushed the Capitol building or broke inside, however, were not.
"We veered from the First Amendment to something much darker," Paulson said. "The First Amendment encourages us to speak our minds, and we have a right to peaceably assemble, but the key is the word 'peacefully.'"
MORE COVERAGE:
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. The actions resulted in the deaths of four people.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Hours after making a joint commitment to challenge the electoral coll…
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After the deadly riots that unfolded at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday…
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said there would be an “orderly transition on Janua…
Congress has confirmed Democrat Joe Biden as the presidential election winner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.