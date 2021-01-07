NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Four people have died and dozens arrested after a mob of protesters stormed inside the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday.

Ken Paulson, director of the Free Speech Center says the First Amendment does not protect rioters.

Paulson said the people who hung back from the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday and stood by with signs were protected under the First Amendment.

Anyone who rushed the Capitol building or broke inside, however, were not.

"We veered from the First Amendment to something much darker," Paulson said. "The First Amendment encourages us to speak our minds, and we have a right to peaceably assemble, but the key is the word 'peacefully.'"

