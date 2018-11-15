NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Tennessee Education Commissioner Candice McQueen will be leaving her post in January to lead a nonprofit organization.
Haslam appointed McQueen to the position in January 2015.
McQueen will be taking on the role of CEO at the National Institute for Excellence.
During her time in office, the state experienced record-high graduation rates at 89.1 percent.
"Candice has worked relentlessly since day one for Tennessee’s students and teachers, and under her leadership, Tennessee earned its first ‘A’ rating for the standards and the rigor of the state’s assessment after receiving an ‘F’ rating a decade ago," said Haslam in a news release. "Candice has raised the bar for both teachers and students across the state, enabling them to rise to their greatest potential. I am grateful for her service and know that she will continue to make an impact on education in Tennessee and across the country."
During her time in office, McQueen launched the Read to be Ready program, which targets improving reading abilities in the early grades. She also introduced a new plan called Tennessee Succeeds, which focuses on readying students for their post-secondary education and careers.
"Serving as education commissioner has been the honor of a lifetime, and it has been especially significant to help lead Tennessee’s schools in partnership with a governor who has been incredibly focused on improving education for all of our students," said McQueen in a news release. "I am proud to see what our students and educators have accomplished in these last four years and know we have laid a strong foundation for continued success. Through my new role with NIET, I will continue to be an advocate for Tennessee’s teachers and work to make sure every child is in a class led by an excellent teacher every day."
McQueen received criticism from lawmakers earlier this year after issues with the TNReady testing system caused problems for students statewide. At one point, the Tennessee House Democratic Caucus called for her resignation.
