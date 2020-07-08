Masks, temperature checks, and social distancing are all things that will be happening to keep students and faculty safe while at school when a new school year begins.
And yet, it's inevitable, some people will end up testing positive for Covid-19.
"Regardless of whether you're in Metro Nashville or Shelby County with a spike in cases, or if you're in a rural community with only a few cases, we are expecting that a number of our schools will have at least one case some time this year," said education commissioner Penny Schwinn.
Schwinn said, they've partnered with the department of health to come up with a plan which they'll release by the end of the week.
"And it is literally a decision tree: if you have a case, if you have two, is it in the same classroom? Same hallway? same school," said Schwinn.
Schwinn is also concerned about the numbers of teachers and substitutes.
One third of the states teachers are eligible for retirement right now and there aren't enough subs to go around.
"So we'll be producing videos for that, for substitutes to get trained. We're also going to consider what are different flexibilities we can offer to widen that pool," said Schwinn.
Then there's the idea of virtual learning.
Parents have a long list of concerns about that.
Among those concerns: is it even effective? Especially for young kids who are learning how to read.
"We're suggesting to districts to prioritize for 'in person' learning for the youngest grades," said Schwinn, "And then second is, we are going to be announcing in the coming weeks a big push on how we can build early literacy in a remote environment should we have to do that."
When it comes to virtual learning, districts may provide devices but a lot of families cant afford Wi-Fi.
The state has negotiated discounted rates for MiFi or Wi-Fi where, we're told, families can pay $10 a month for highspeed internet for an entire house.
A lot of districts will also be recording entire years of lesson plans that can be downloaded onto a device and students wouldn't need Wi-Fi to access them.
