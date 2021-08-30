NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The state’s top education official wants students to keep participating in in-person learning but explained how some schools could move to remote learning.

The Tennessee Education Department Commissioner Dr. Penny Schwinn made it clear that they are focused on getting students learning in the classroom.

“Our priority in the state of Tennessee that will not change,” Schwinn said during a virtual meeting with the media on Monday. “We want as many students in person as possible. We saw how significant of a decline that resulted from the disruptions of COVID last year. We also want to ensure everyone is safe.”

Her news conference comes after department said it might consider allowing remote learning again.

"To be clear if a student is quarantined a classroom is quarantined or school is quarantined, it is the expectation that those children are receiving the same number of instructional hours, as they otherwise would have,” Schwinn said. "It's an instructional day and it is remote learning. It is not a day off, it is not a closure, it is moving to remote teaching and learning

Several districts have closed their schools "because of staffing related to COVID-19." Wilson County Schools remains closed all week.

Schwinn announced for schools closed this week, her department will "entertain and review waiver requests."

"However, those waivers will be granted if remote instruction took place," Schwinn said. "For example, if the district closes schools for the week and today they had a school building closure or used a stockpile day and no instruction was provided, a waiver will not be allowed for that because its not an instructional day."

Schwinn said districts had all weekend and until 3 p.m. on Monday to submit waiters.

"If they want to do that, as soon as the waiver is granted, they’ll be able to transition from using a stockpile day to a remote day effective as soon as that waiver is granted," Schwinn said.

For parents who don’t feel comfortable sending their students to school because of underlying health issues or parent preference, Schwinn said there are number of virtual schools available.

"Every district had the opportunity to request for virtual school last spring and summer, a number of districts elected to do so. Many districts did not," Schwinn said. "But parents are still able to enroll their children in virtual schools if they want to have a completely remote or virtual experience this school year or semester."

The U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights announced on Monday that it would be opening an investigation into five states, including Tennessee. The investigation will look into whether "statewide prohibitions on universal indoor masking discriminate against students with disabilities who are at heightened risk for severe illness from COVID-19 by preventing them from safely accessing in-person education."

There are hundreds of seats available for virtual schools they did not fill up. Schwinn said there wasn’t a big uptick in family choosing that option, but it's still a choice for families.