(WSMV) - New services have been added to the self-service kiosks to provide an alternative for Tennesseans visiting a Driver Services Center.
The new assets added to the kiosks include:
- Renew a handgun carry permit (Enhanced only)
- Order a duplicate handgun carry permit (Enhanced, lifetime, and concealed carry); - Upgrade to a lifetime handgun carry permit
- Pay FULL reinstatement fees (Partial payment plan fees are not accepted at self-service kiosks)
- Reissue driving privilege after reinstating (If customer has an ID, he/she must visit a Driver Services Center for re-issuance of the driver license)
- Add emergency contacts
- Voter registration
For services not available at a self-service kiosk, you're encouraged to make an appointment for your visit.
You can find self-service kiosks at the following locations:
Davidson County
|Davidson County Clerk
|700 Second Avenue South #101
|Nashville, TN 37210
|M-F 8:00 - 4:30
|Metro Center Kiosk
|220 French Landing Drive
|Nashville, TN 37228
|M-F 7:00 - 5:00
|Metro Police West Nashville Precinct Kiosk
|5500 Charlotte Pike
|Nashville, TN 37209
|M-F 7:30 - 4:00
|Nashville Public Library-Bellevue Kiosk
|720 Baugh Road
|Nashville, TN 37221
|M-Th 10:00 8:00; Fri 10:00 - 6:00; Sat 10:00 - 5:00; Sun 2:00 - 5:00
|Nashville Public Library-Goodlettsville Kiosk
|205 Rivergate Parkway
|Nashville, TN 37072
|M, T, W, & TH 10:00 - 8:00; F 10:00 - 6:00; Sat 10:00 - 5:00; Sun closed
|Tennessee Towers-William Snodgrass Building Kiosk
|312 Rosa L. Parks Avenue
|Nashville, TN 37219
|M-F 8:30 - 5:00
DeKalb County
|Dekalb County Clerk Kiosk
|722 South Congress Boulevard
|Smithville, TN 37166
|M-F 8:00 - 4:30; Sat 8:00 - 11:30
Hickman County
|Hickman County Clerk Kiosk
|114 N. Central Ave. Suite 204
|Centerville, TN 37033
M, W, Th 8:00 - 4:00; Tu, F 8:00-5:00
Jackson County
|Jackson County Clerk Kiosk
|101 East Hull Avenue
|Gainesboro, TN 38562
M, Tu, Th, F 8:00 - 4:00; W, Sat 8:00 - 12:00
Macon County
|Macon County Clerk Kiosk
|104 Macon County Courthouse
|Lafayette, TN 37083
M-W 8:00 - 4:00; Th Closed; F 8:00 - 5:00; Sat 8:00 - 1:00
Montgomery County
|Montgomery Election Office Kiosk
|350 Pageant Lane #404
|Clarksville, TN 37040
|M-F 8:00 - 4:30
Overton County
|Overton County Clerk Kiosk
|317 East University St. Room #22
|Livingston, TN 38570
M, Thu, F 8:30 - 4:30; W, Sat 8:00 - 12:00
Rutherford County
|Linebaugh Public Library Kiosk
|105 W. Vine Street
|Murfreesboro,TN 37130
|M-Th 9:00 - 9:00; F-Sat 9:00 - 5:00; Sun 1:00 - 6:00 Except Some Holidays
|MTSU 'BLUE PRINT' Print Shop
|Blue Raider Drive at MTSU Blvd
|Murfreesboro,TN 37132
|M-F 7:00 - 6:00
|Murfreesboro DSC Kiosk
|1035 Samsonite Blvd.
|Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|M-F 8:30 - 5:00
|Rutherford County Clerk Kiosk
|205 I St.
|Smyrna, TN 37167
|M-Th 8:00 - 4:00; F 8:00 - 5:00
Smith County
|Smith Co. Clerk Kiosk
|122 Turner High Circle #104
|Carthage, TN 37030
M-F 8:00 - 4:00
Sumner County
|City of Hendersonville Kiosk
|101 Maple Dr. North
|Hendersonville, TN 37075
|M-F 8:00 - 5:00
|Sumner County Clerk Kiosk
|355 N Belvedere Dr. Room 105
|Gallatin, TN 37066
|M-F 8:00 - 4:30
Williamson County
|AAA Office - Cool Springs - Kiosk
|1701 Mallory Lane - Suite 200
|Brentwood, TN 37027
|M-F 9:00 - 6:00
|Franklin DSC Kiosk 1
|3830 Carothers Parkway
|Franklin, TN 37067
|M-F 8:30 - 5:00
|Franklin DSC Kiosk 2
|3830 Carothers Parkway
|Franklin, TN 37067
|M-F 8:30 - 5:00
Wilson County
|City of Mt. Juliet Kiosk
|1019 Charlie Daniels Parkway
|Mt. Juliet, TN 37122
|Open 7 Days a Week 14 Hours per Day
