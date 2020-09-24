(WSMV) - New services have been added to the self-service kiosks to provide an alternative for Tennesseans visiting a Driver Services Center. 

The new assets added to the kiosks include:

  • Renew a handgun carry permit (Enhanced only)
  • Order a duplicate handgun carry permit (Enhanced, lifetime, and concealed carry); - Upgrade to a lifetime handgun carry permit
  • Pay FULL reinstatement fees (Partial payment plan fees are not accepted at self-service kiosks)
  • Reissue driving privilege after reinstating (If customer has an ID, he/she must visit a Driver Services Center for re-issuance of the driver license)
  • Add emergency contacts
  • Voter registration

For services not available at a self-service kiosk, you're encouraged to make an appointment for your visit. 

You can find self-service kiosks at the following locations: 

Davidson County 

Davidson County Clerk700 Second Avenue South #101Nashville, TN 37210M-F 8:00 - 4:30
Metro Center Kiosk220 French Landing DriveNashville, TN 37228M-F 7:00 - 5:00
Metro Police West Nashville Precinct Kiosk5500 Charlotte PikeNashville, TN 37209M-F 7:30 - 4:00
Nashville Public Library-Bellevue Kiosk720 Baugh RoadNashville, TN 37221M-Th 10:00 8:00; Fri 10:00 - 6:00; Sat 10:00 - 5:00; Sun 2:00 - 5:00
Nashville Public Library-Goodlettsville Kiosk205 Rivergate ParkwayNashville, TN 37072M, T, W, & TH 10:00 - 8:00; F 10:00 - 6:00; Sat 10:00 - 5:00; Sun closed
Tennessee Towers-William Snodgrass Building Kiosk312 Rosa L. Parks AvenueNashville, TN 37219M-F 8:30 - 5:00

DeKalb County 

Dekalb County Clerk Kiosk722 South Congress BoulevardSmithville, TN 37166M-F 8:00 - 4:30; Sat 8:00 - 11:30

Hickman County 

Hickman County Clerk Kiosk114 N. Central Ave. Suite 204Centerville, TN 37033

M, W, Th 8:00 - 4:00; Tu, F 8:00-5:00

Jackson County 

Jackson County Clerk Kiosk101 East Hull AvenueGainesboro, TN 38562

M, Tu, Th, F 8:00 - 4:00; W, Sat 8:00 - 12:00

Macon County 

Macon County Clerk Kiosk104 Macon County CourthouseLafayette, TN 37083

M-W 8:00 - 4:00; Th Closed; F 8:00 - 5:00; Sat 8:00 - 1:00

Montgomery County 

Montgomery Election Office Kiosk350 Pageant Lane #404Clarksville, TN 37040M-F 8:00 - 4:30

Overton County 

Overton County Clerk Kiosk317 East University St. Room #22Livingston, TN 38570

M, Thu, F 8:30 - 4:30; W, Sat 8:00 - 12:00

Rutherford County 

Linebaugh Public Library Kiosk105 W. Vine StreetMurfreesboro,TN 37130M-Th 9:00 - 9:00; F-Sat 9:00 - 5:00; Sun 1:00 - 6:00 Except Some Holidays
MTSU 'BLUE PRINT' Print ShopBlue Raider Drive at MTSU BlvdMurfreesboro,TN 37132M-F 7:00 - 6:00
Murfreesboro DSC Kiosk1035 Samsonite Blvd.Murfreesboro, TN 37130M-F 8:30 - 5:00
Rutherford County Clerk Kiosk205 I St.Smyrna, TN 37167M-Th 8:00 - 4:00; F 8:00 - 5:00

Smith County 

Smith Co. Clerk Kiosk122 Turner High Circle #104Carthage, TN 37030

M-F 8:00 - 4:00

Sumner County 

City of Hendersonville Kiosk101 Maple Dr. NorthHendersonville, TN 37075M-F 8:00 - 5:00
Sumner County Clerk Kiosk355 N Belvedere Dr. Room 105Gallatin, TN 37066M-F 8:00 - 4:30

Williamson County 

AAA Office - Cool Springs - Kiosk1701 Mallory Lane - Suite 200Brentwood, TN 37027M-F 9:00 - 6:00
Franklin DSC Kiosk 13830 Carothers ParkwayFranklin, TN 37067M-F 8:30 - 5:00
Franklin DSC Kiosk 23830 Carothers ParkwayFranklin, TN 37067M-F 8:30 - 5:00

Wilson County 

City of Mt. Juliet Kiosk1019 Charlie Daniels ParkwayMt. Juliet, TN 37122Open 7 Days a Week 14 Hours per Day

