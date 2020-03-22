NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville Mayor John Cooper's order is telling residents to stay inside their homes uneless it is absolutely urgent to leave for the next 14 days.
More businesses will have to close unless designated an essential service.
Doctors across from across Tennessee met online for a special conference Sunday to tell the public why it is so important to stay inside, but say the state could be doing more as a whole.
"We can do more we can save more lives with a safe at home order from Governor Bill Lee," said Dr. Aaron Milstone from Williamson Medical Center.
"By slowing the rate of transmission that should slow the rate at which people are presenting for care with concern their infected. And what that does is buy us time," said Dr. David Aronoff, Chief of Infectious Disease at Vanderbilt.
Mayor Cooper's Safer at Home order hopes to slow the spread of coronavirus.
Here's what you can do under it:
Go to the grocery, convenience or warehouse store
Go to the pharmacy to pick up medications and other healthcare necessities
Go to medical appointments (check with your doctor or provider first)
Go to a restaurant for take-out, delivery or drive-thru
Care for or support a friend or family member
Take a walk, ride your bike, hike, jog and be in nature for exercise — just keep at least six feet between you and others.
Walk your pets and take them to the veterinarian if necessary
Help someone to get necessary supplies
Receive deliveries from any business which delivers
YOU SHOULD NOT:
Go to work unless you are providing essential services as defined by this Order
Visit friends and family if there is no urgent need
Maintain less than 6 feet of distance from others when you go out
Visit loved ones in the hospital, nursing home, skilled nursing facility or other residential care facility, except for limited exceptions as provided on the facility websites.
Tennessee doctors agree though its still not enough, saying Gov. Lee needs to shut down more businesses across the state and keep people inside.
"Where it falls short to me are those areas the policing of the mandate. Having an actual mandate in place. Closing all businesses except essential businesses and most importantly quarantine individuals that come from high risk areas," said Dr. Milstone.
