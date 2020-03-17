NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development updated its website Tuesday to include easy-to-access resources for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The change creates separate sections for both employers and employees who are bearing the brunt of the novel coronavirus.
Workers who have lost their jobs can visit www.Jobs4TN.gov and file for unemployment benefits. According to a news release from The Department of Labor and Workforce Development, the COVID-19 pandemic has "created a tremendous amount of new unemployment claims."
The department says it is processing the claims as quickly as possible. Workers are also encouraged to reference the department's FAQ page if their employer closed because of COVID-19.
As for employers, they can find information on how to complete "mass layoffs" if the pandemic results in them having to shut down.
