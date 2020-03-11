The COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 9 as of March 11, 2020. One new case in both Davidson County and Williamson County. For more information, go to: https://t.co/Pwof6IANuV #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/az3GPoSREj— TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) March 11, 2020
The Department of Health is working with local health officials to support the ongoing investigations of COVID-19 cases.
An additional patient in Williamson County tested positive for COVID-19, and an additional Davidson County patient is also confirmed.
People infected by the novel coronavirus tend to develop symptoms about five days after exposure, and almost always with two weeks, according to a study released Monday.
