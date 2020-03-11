Here's how the US health care system makes it harder to stop coronavirus

Everyone has gripes about the American health care system. But now that the US is facing a coronavirus pandemic, the flaws have far greater -- and even deadly -- repercussions. A pathologist holds a nasal swab from a COVID-19 test kit at the Core Lab in Northwell Health's Center for Advanced Medicine in Lake Success, New York, on March 4, 2020.

 Michael Nagle/Bloomberg/Getty Images
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Health released updates online about the COVID-19 diagnoses in Tennessee.
 

The Department of Health is working with local health officials to support the ongoing investigations of COVID-19 cases.

An additional patient in Williamson County tested positive for COVID-19, and an additional Davidson County patient is also confirmed.

People infected by the novel coronavirus tend to develop symptoms about five days after exposure, and almost always with two weeks, according to a study released Monday.

