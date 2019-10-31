NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you went trick-or-treating with your kids on Thursday, you may have seen probation and parole officers.
It's part of Operation Blackout to keep them safe from registered sex offenders.
Operation Blackout has been around since 2008.
The guidelines they have to follow include:
- Being in their homes by 6pm
- Not having any Halloween décor
- Keeping their porch light off
- Not distributing Halloween candy
- Not attending any Halloween functions (Hallelujah Night, Harvest Festivals, etc.)
Probation and parole officers visited more than 100 homes in Nashville belonging to registered sex offenders.
"Our goal is to keep folks safe, keep the kids safe, and keep our offenders where they're supposed to be," Martin Higginbotham with the TN Department of Correction said.
Higginbotham said Thursday focused on those who are high risk and have been convicted of crimes involving minors.
"We'll go in, visit with our offenders, make sure they are compliant on their supervision," Higginbotham said.
News4 followed along as officers made their visits. TDOC said offenders are supposed to be home. That was the case for some.
Others didn't answer the door. When that happens, the agency said they'll call them.
If they don't pick up, they'll get in trouble based on their level of supervision.
"For newer offenders, that's where we find some of the violations with porch lights being on, with Halloween decorations and fall festival decorations and stuff being outside," Higginbotham said.
For Higginbotham, he said the checks should give parents peace of mind on Halloween.
"With our presence in the community, their children can go out, trick or treat and have a safe night," Higginbotham said.
In one of the cases where the registered sex offender didn't answer the door, TDOC said they were at work, which is an exception.
The agency checked more than 800 homes statewide on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.