The Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) is adding a third emergency location in Davidson County to help provide replacement Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to families who suffered losses in Tuesday’s severe weather.
These replacement benefits are available to existing SNAP recipients who:
- Lost food due to a power outage of 12 hours or more.
- Lost food due to home damage.
- Request replacement benefits within 10 calendar days of experiencing food loss.
TDHS will be at the following emergency locations from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday to submit replacement requests.
- Goodwill Career Solutions Center,937 Herman St., Nashville, TN 37208
- Honey Alexander Center,2400 Clifton Ave., Nashville, TN 37209
- Nashville State Community College - East Davidson Campus,2845 Elm Hill Pk, Nashville, TN 37214
TDHS will be evaluating foot traffic at each of these locations before announcing emergency location plans for Friday. The original TDHS Davidson County office at 1000 2nd Ave. N. is uninhabitable and remains closed indefinitely due to storm damage. Davidson County residents who may have questions about TDHS services are encouraged to call the Family Assistance Service Center at 1-866-311-4287.
All Offices in surrounding counties are open for regular business today and are able to assist those affected.
Once approved, SNAP replacement benefits are issued on the current recipient’s EBT card. Cards that are lost, destroyed, or inaccessible will be replaced. Replacement SNAP benefits will be authorized for the value of the loss only and can’t exceed the current month’s allotment.
Individuals who are not existing SNAP recipients do not qualify for replacement benefits but they can apply for regular benefits online at https://faonlineapp.dhs.tn.gov/
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program provides nutritional assistance benefits to children and families, the elderly, the disabled, unemployed and working families. SNAP helps supplement monthly food budgets of families with low-income to buy the food they need to maintain good health and allow them to direct more of their available income toward essential living expenses. TDHS staff determines the eligibility of applicants based on guidelines established by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The primary goals of the program are to alleviate hunger and malnutrition and to improve nutrition and health in eligible households. TDHS has a dual focus on alleviating hunger and establishing or re-establishing self-sufficiency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.