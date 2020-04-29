NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Health will offer 16 drive-through events across the state this weekend to make COVID-19 testing available to Tennesseans who are concerned about their health or the health of their families.
On Saturday, eight COVID-19 drive-through testing sites will be open at the following locations (all times local):
- Blount County: William Blount High School, 219 County Farm Rd., Maryville, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Bradley County: Cleveland Middle School, 3635 Georgetown Rd. NW, Cleveland, 9 a.m.-noon
- Carroll County: Carroll County Civic Center, 201 Mustang Dr., Huntingdon, 12-3 p.m.
- Carter County: Hampton High School, 766 First Ave., Hampton, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Fentress County: Fentress County Public Library, 306 S. Main St., Jamestown, 12-4 p.m.
- Hamilton County: Opus Inspections Emissions Testing, 1620 Riverfront Pkwy, Chattanooga, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Lincoln County: Senior Citizens Center, 908 Washington St. W., Fayetteville, 9 a.m.-noon
- Rutherford County: McKnight Park, 120 DeJarnette Ln, Murfreesboro, 9 a.m.-noon
On Sunday, eight drive-through testing sites will be open at the following locations (all times local):
- Campbell County: Jacksboro Middle School, 150 Eagle Circle, Jacksboro, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Giles County: Giles County Agripark, 2030 Elkton Pk, Pulaski, 12-3 p.m.
- Hamilton County: Opus Inspections Emissions Testing, 1620 Riverfront Pkwy, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Lauderdale County: Ripley Elementary School, 100 Highway 19, Ripley, 12-3 p.m.
- Sequatchie County: Sequatchie Schools Complex, 7079 Tennessee 28, Dunlap, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Sumner County: Gallatin High School, 700 Dan P. Herron Dr., Gallatin, 9 a.m.-noon
- Unicoi County: Unicoi County High School, 700 Mohawk Dr., Erwin, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Warren County: Warren County Farmers Market, 100 Market St., McMinnville, 1-4 p.m.
Anyone with concerns about their health or the health of a family member is invited to come to one of these events to receive testing for COVID-19. This testing will be provided at no cost to participants, and those who come for testing can remain in their vehicles throughout the process of collecting their samples.
Health department nurses and/or National Guard medics at each site will collect nasal swabs from those who want to be tested. Test results may be available within 72 hours after the samples arrive at the lab, depending on lab volume.
Those who wish to be tested for COVID-19 at these events should be prepared to share their contact information so health department staff members can provide their test results. Everyone who is tested will be contacted about their results, whether they are negative or positive, and given further instructions to protect their health and the health of those around them. Anyone tested at these events should be prepared to isolate themselves at home while awaiting their test results.
Information will be provided at the testing locations on what participants can expect after being tested. The information is available online.
The Department of Health has had high participating in drive-through testing events. Those in line at a testing site by the announced closing time will be served if possible. Public restroom facilities are not available at the drive-through testing events.
TDH also offers COVID-19 testing at no cost to patients throughout the week at local county health departments.
Tennessee’s Coronavirus Public Information Lines are open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., CDT daily at 833-556-2476 or 877-857-2945.
