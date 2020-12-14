NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Self-administered COVID-19 tests will now be offered at Tennessee Department of Health testing sites three days a week beginning on December 21st. According to the state, this is to allow staff members to transition to vaccination of frontline health workers.
“We’re making this transition so our Department of Health staff can assist with administration of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “State-run health departments currently collect an average of only 16 percent of all COVID-19 tests statewide, and our change will not affect the wide availability of testing through private providers in Tennessee. While the arrival of vaccines is welcome, it is imperative that we not let up on basic best practices and continue to protect each other by wearing masks, practicing social distancing and staying home when sick.”
The new self-tests will be offered to adults over the age of 18 on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Self-tests will be provided on-site on those days.
The state says that adults that are tested with the self-tests will register and receive their results online. Children and those who can't register will still be able to take a nasal test on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
More information from the TN Department of Health can be found here.
