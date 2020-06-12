NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee Department of Health has updated its way of reporting cases and deaths connected to COVID-19.

Starting on Friday, Tennessee Department of Health will be report daily the confirmed and probable cases and deaths from COVID-19 "to provide a more comprehensive look at the pandemic in Tennessee."

“We want to present a clear picture of the burden of COVID-19 on our state, and we want Tennesseans to understand the reason it may appear that we’ve had an increase in our cases and tests completed,” Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said in a statement on Friday.

The state currently reports 447 deaths, at least 28,924 confirmed cases, 2,049 hospitalized, and 19,425 recovered. There have been 594,960 patients tested. The TN Department of Health also said there were another 21 probable deaths and 202 probable additional cases of COVID-19.

Current State COVID-19 Cases The TN Department of Health provides updates to the confirmed cases of COVID-19 patients diagnosed in the state.

"Tests completed comprehensively include those who have been tested multiple times, to provide a more accurate picture of the amount of COVID-19 testing taking place in Tennessee," TN Department of Health posted on Twitter on Friday.

Tennessee Department of Health defined a confirmed case as "someone who tested positive (via PCR test) for the virus that causes COVID-19."

Tennessee Department of Health defined a probable case as "someone who may have tested negative by PCR, tested positive by another type of test or may not have been tested at all, but has an illness consistent with COVID-19 and may have other risk factors."

The Tennessee Department of Health also explained the different actions for confirmed or probable cases.

"For both confirmed and probable cases, public health officials take the same actions. All cases (confirmed and probable) undergo a case investigation and contact tracing interview and are asked to isolate per CDC/TDH guidance. Their contacts are then contacted and asked to quarantine for 14 days," TN Department of Health said.

Tennessee Department of Health said it will continue to offer testing free of charge to residents. For a map of health department locations and contact information, click here.

The numbers will be released every day at 2 p.m. and News 4 will provide updates as they became available on our app and social media.

For more information on the COVID-19 response in Tennessee, click here.