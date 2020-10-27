NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Today the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation is celebrating its first Zero Waste Day, and they're encouraging Tennesseans to participate.

You're encouraged to be more mindful about the trash you produce and how you dispose of it.

Tennesseans can participate in challenges that support waste reduction actions, including "Rethink," "Reduce," "Reuse," "Recycle" and "ReEarth."

Participants can actually win prizes by submitting examples of how you're following the reduction guidelines.

