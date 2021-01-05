NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Education is investing $100 million in an initiative to help students meet grade-level reading goals.
The initiative is called 'Reading 360' and provides optional grants and resources to school districts so teachers and families have all the tools needed to help students read on grade level by the third grade.
The state will use around $60 million from one-time federal COVID-19 relief funding and $40 million in federal grants to fund the immediate launch of the program.
To learn more about the 'Reading 360' initiative click here.
