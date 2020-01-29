NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee House and Senate Democratic leaders held a press conference on Wednesday asking for more money for education.
The lawmakers are calling on Gov. Bill Lee to take another look at education funding during a press conference at the Cordell Hull State Office Building.
Democratic legislators spoke about the problems they believe our state’s education system is facing. They say education is not fully funded in the state, no matter what others are saying. They tell us it’s affecting both teachers and students.
Their solution is to add at least $1.5 billion to the education budget. They will sponsor different bills throughout the session to try to get the money.
“We’re hearing from teachers and students and parents that are on the ground. They’re not getting the money and that’s reflected in the statistics,” said House Democratic Caucus Chairman Mike Stewart, D-Nashville. “Tennessee has one of the most underfunded school systems in the country by any measure.”
Legislators said they’re optimistic that Republicans in the legislature will join them in the fight for more funding.
