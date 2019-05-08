NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Tennessee House Democrats had a news conference Wednesday morning in a committee meeting room at the Cordell Hull State Office Building. They said illegal activity at the hands of House Speaker Glen Casada's staff could've been going on in that very room.
Normally during the session, microphones and cameras are displaying committee meetings. There are now allegations that Casada's staff were watching and listening while private meetings were going on in the room. The meetings might have been between lawmakers and constituents, or in one case, a Democratic caucus meeting.
"This is a very grave and serious matter I call on the return US attorney's office to do an investigation," said Democratic Sen. Mike Stewart.
Stewart is asking the public integrity section of the US Attorney's Office to immediately begin an investigation. They have not sent the official letter yet.
