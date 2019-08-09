CLEVELAND, TN (WSMV) - A Chattanooga-area couple are proving to be a social media inspiration for those battling drug addiction.
In a post shared over 140,000 times, Brent and Ashley Walker have shown just how powerful pictures can be in telling a story. Both of them are now three years sober after battling a meth addiction for over ten years.
Both Walkers tell WTVC-TV in Chattanooga that they owe their sobriety to the Cornerstone Church of God. The church was where they got married and it was their faith that brought them from living a hard life to where they are now.
Brent, who claimed he didn't know that his posts were public, used the hashtag #cleanchallenge to celebrate the three year anniversary of their journey. As of the time of this writing, the post was shared over 143,000 times, reacted to more than 205,000 times, and has nearly 17,000 comments of encouragement.
The post also prompted some to share their own inspirational stories. One commenter wrote that she was also three years clean this month. Another wrote that she had been clean for over 27 years.
"I hope that my transformation can encourage a addict somewhere! It is possible to recover!!" said Brent Walker.
If you or someone you love also struggles with addiction, the couple recommends faith recovery program Celebrate Recovery.
