NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Tennessee county health departments are now booking appointments for people in Phase 1 populations of the Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccination Plan and those aged 75 and up who wish to receive the vaccine.
You can follow three steps to learn when they are eligible for vaccination and register for vaccination appointment:
- Find your phase
- Tennesseans can find out what phase of vaccination they are in by clicking here.
- Find the phase your county is vaccinating
- To learn what phase your county is vaccinating, click here.
- Register for a vaccination appointment.
- People who are in a phase currently being vaccinated in their county can register online here for an appointment time to receive a vaccination through their county health department.
- Click your county on the map and then click "Make and Appointment" to register. Those who register will be asked to enter their name and contact information to be notified of their appointment dates, times and locations as soon as vaccine becomes available.
“We’re excited to begin this process to help deliver this vital service in the most efficient way possible while managing the limited and somewhat unpredictable supply of vaccines,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP.
The COVID-19 vaccines currently in use require two doses for the best protection against the virus. People who receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a county health department will be contacted to make an appointment to receive their second dose of vaccine.
The COVID-19 vaccine supply is still limited, and Tennessee counties may progress through COVID-19 vaccination phases at different times, depending on supplies of COVID-19 vaccines. Tennessee county health departments will announce additional opportunities for residents to receive vaccinations as vaccine supplies become available, and as the county moves to new phases of the vaccination plan.
Those with general questions about COVID-19 may call the COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945 or 833-556-2476 between 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday – Friday and 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan is available online.
