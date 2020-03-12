Coronavirus CDC generic

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses, including the novel coronavirus.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The TN Department of Health announces 18 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tennessee.

There are now six cases in Davison county, eight in Williamson county, along with a new case in east Tennessee:

CountyCase Count
Davidson6
Knox1
Shelby2
Sullivan1
Williamson8

* Data include both confirmed and presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 reported to TDH or tested by TDH since January 21, 2020. These figures are updated daily at 2 p.m. Central time and reflect all cases reported to TDH as of that time.

 

