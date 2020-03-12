NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The TN Department of Health announces 18 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tennessee.
There are now six cases in Davison county, eight in Williamson county, along with a new case in east Tennessee:
|County
|Case Count
|Davidson
|6
|Knox
|1
|Shelby
|2
|Sullivan
|1
|Williamson
|8
* Data include both confirmed and presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 reported to TDH or tested by TDH since January 21, 2020. These figures are updated daily at 2 p.m. Central time and reflect all cases reported to TDH as of that time.
