NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - State officials want you to watch out for a car decal scam that offers easy money.
Here's how it works: The scammer first reaches out via email, offering $500 to $700. All you have to do is put a decal or wrap for a particular business on your car.
The scammer then sends a check, and says you have to send the payment to the decal installer.
After that happens, no one every shows up to install the decal, and the check bounces.
State officials with the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance say you will be on the hook for the fees involved with the returned check, while the bank and the Fed and all the other institutions will come looking for whomever wrote the check.
Here are some tips to keep you safe: Never fall for a promise of easy money; don't send money to someone you don't know; and, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.