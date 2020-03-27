NASHVILLE, TN. (WSMV) -- A bright yellow truck in Bellevue had a sign on the side that reads “Protect your Family. Get tested now.”
Words Deputy Attorney General Jeff Hill says you shouldn’t believe.
“We tweeted it out cause we want people to be looking out for all kinds of issues relating to COVID-19,” Deputy AG Hill said.
News 4 received word of the truck when the coronavirus started to spread. Our crew noticed the truck in Bellevue, and officials with the AG’s office later found the truck off of Old Harding Pike in Nashville.
“We did hear about that particular truck. We just want people to be on the lookout in case it does show up somewhere and we’ll hear about it,” Hill said. “The individual who had the truck was a doctor at one time but is no longer a doctor. But was working to associate himself with a doctor.”
It’s not just the truck the AG’s office is receiving complaints about. According to the AG’s office, the Division of Consumer Affairs received over 200 formal complaints related to the coronavirus. They’ve also received 200 calls and emails. Some of the complaints included price-gouging.
Hill says if you notice anything suspicious, file a complaint with their Consumer Affairs division online.
“If it’s about price gouging, give us the store. A picture of the item is even better the price and as much information as possible is better. What was the offer, what did you see, pictures are even better. So more information the better,” Hill said.
When News 4 asked if the man running the truck will face any charges or penalties, Hill says they will worry about that later. Right now, their priority is to prevent these things from happening again. They don’t believe the truck is operating anymore, but if consumers spot the truck active and operating, Hill says please let the Attorney General’s Office know.
