COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- U.S. Representative John Rose had to leave Washington, D.C. on Wednesday due to an emergency his wife was experiencing with her pregnancy.
Rep. Rose's wife Chelsea had been hospitalized earlier in the day Wednesday, experiencing complications related to her pregnancy of their expected son, Mack Wayne Rose.
The Rose family sadly reports that, even with careful medical treatment after delivery by the medical staff at Cookeville Regional Medical Center, their baby did not survive, and passed away on Friday.
Chelsea Rose was released home from CRMC on Saturday in good condition. Then on Sunday, several members of the family joined the couple on the family farm in Temperance Hall, TN, where a graveside service was held for baby Mack Wayne.
"We are heartbroken by the unexpected loss of our anticipated baby boy," the Rose family said in a release. "God filled our hearts with joy and hope when we learned that we would be blessed with another child. We may not get to walk with him in this life, but we pray we see him in Glory one day. We ask for your prayers for us, our son Guy, our family, and our close friends who will help us move forward in the days ahead. We extend sincere thanks to our doctor and the capable nurses who gave this child every chance. Further, we extend our sympathy to families who have gone through or are going through extraordinary loss, such as this."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.