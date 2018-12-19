NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has released the results from its audit of the TNReady system, which caused many problems for students and teachers earlier this year.
According to the report, "the online student assessment tests were plagued with numerous issues including login delays, slow servers and software bugs."
The first problems were reported on April 16 but continued through the rest of the month.
Below are the five issues surrounding testing that are covered in the audit:
- The department’s lack of sufficient, detailed information on its work plan with Questar rendered it less effective as a monitoring tool to ensure Questar met all deadlines.
- Questar’s decision to make an unauthorized change to text-to-speech software without formally notifying the department. This change contributed to the online testing disruptions.
- Questar’s failure to sufficiently staff customer support, resulting in lengthy call wait times and high rates of abandoned calls.
- A failure to track, document and provide status updates to districts to let them know when students’ tests would be recovered, leaving districts unaware if their students completed the required tests.
- Inadequate evaluation and monitoring of internal controls implemented by external information technology service providers, such as Questar.
Click here to read the full audit report from the Tennessee Comptroller's Office.
