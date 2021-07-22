The State Building Commission voted on Thursday morning to remove the Nathan Bedford Forrest Bust from the Tennessee State Capitol.

The commission voted 5-2 in favor of the removal of that bust as well as two others from the capitol. In addition, Gov. Bill Lee voted in favor of the removal of the statue.

As of Thursday morning, the bust remains at Tennessee State Capitol. However, crews are preparing to move three busts from the Tennessee State Capitol to the Tennessee State Museum as soon as Thursday. 

On Thursday, Justin Jones, who has been fighting and calling for the removal of the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust, gave his reaction after the vote.

House Speaker Cameron Sexton, who along with Lt. Gov. Randy McNally voted against the bust's removal, released a statement after the vote. 

Sen. Brenda Gilmore also reacted to the vote. 

The historical commission voted all the busts out of the building back in March. Per state law, no action could be taken until 120 days after the vote. The waiting period ended back on July 9.

Forrest was a confederate general, early Ku Klux Klan leader, and slave trader.

 

