The State Building Commission voted on Thursday morning to remove the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust from the Tennessee State Capitol.

The commission voted 5-2 in favor of the removal of that bust as well as two others from the capitol. In addition, Gov. Bill Lee voted in favor of the removal of the statue.

As of Thursday morning, the bust remains at Tennessee State Capitol. However, crews are preparing to move three busts from the Tennessee State Capitol to the Tennessee State Museum as soon as Thursday.

On Thursday, Justin Jones, who has been fighting and calling for the removal of the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust, gave his reaction after the vote.

House Speaker Cameron Sexton, who along with Lt. Gov. Randy McNally voted against the bust's removal, released a statement after the vote.

Speaker Sexton Statement “There has only been one perfect person to walk on this earth - everyone else has fallen short. Our country was established by imperfect people who made a great country that stands for hope, opportunity, and liberty. Trying to judge past generations’ actions based on today’s values and the evolution of societies is not an exercise I am willing to do because I think it is counterproductive. It is much more productive to learn from our past and not repeat the imperfections of the past. Any attempt to erase the past only aligns society with the teaching of communism, which believes the present dominates the past. From the very beginning, the legislature has tried to follow the process and procedure in a respectful manner, and we did that today. Moving forward, the legislature will be working on revising current law to include a more significant voice of those elected.”

Sen. Brenda Gilmore also reacted to the vote.

The historical commission voted all the busts out of the building back in March. Per state law, no action could be taken until 120 days after the vote. The waiting period ended back on July 9.

Commission votes to allow Nathan Bedford Forrest bust to be moved from State Capitol The Tennessee Historical Commission voted to move the controversial Nathan Bedford Forrest bust from the Tennessee State Capitol.

Forrest was a confederate general, early Ku Klux Klan leader, and slave trader.