The State Building Commission voted on Thursday morning to remove the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust from the Tennessee State Capitol.
The commission voted 5-2 in favor of the removal of that bust as well as two others from the capitol. In addition, Gov. Bill Lee voted in favor of the removal of the statue.
As of Thursday morning, the bust remains at Tennessee State Capitol. However, crews are preparing to move three busts from the Tennessee State Capitol to the Tennessee State Museum as soon as Thursday.
Crews have started bringing in equipment to the floor of the State Capitol where the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust is.@WSMV pic.twitter.com/RiTWieJTQ1— Tosin Fakile (@TosinfaksTV) July 22, 2021
On Thursday, Justin Jones, who has been fighting and calling for the removal of the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust, gave his reaction after the vote.
@brotherjones_ who has been fighting and calling for the removal of the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust gives his reaction after the vote to remove the bust from the State Capitol.@WSMV pic.twitter.com/YKe9DHHeEq— Tosin Fakile (@TosinfaksTV) July 22, 2021
House Speaker Cameron Sexton, who along with Lt. Gov. Randy McNally voted against the bust's removal, released a statement after the vote.
Sen. Brenda Gilmore also reacted to the vote.
Some of @SenatorGilmore reaction after the YES vote by the Tennessee State Building Commission to remove the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust from the State Capitol @WSMV pic.twitter.com/OeTmyi1VNJ— Tosin Fakile (@TosinfaksTV) July 22, 2021
The historical commission voted all the busts out of the building back in March. Per state law, no action could be taken until 120 days after the vote. The waiting period ended back on July 9.
The Tennessee Historical Commission voted to move the controversial Nathan Bedford Forrest bust from the Tennessee State Capitol.
Forrest was a confederate general, early Ku Klux Klan leader, and slave trader.
