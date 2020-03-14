NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee Attorney General’s Office has issued a stop and desist against two Tennessee men.
A release says two brothers, identified as Matt and Noah Colvin of Hixson, TN bought lots of medical goods and products and have tried to price gouge them. The Attorney General’s Office has reason to believe the brothers bought the medical goods and products at stores in both Tennessee and Kentucky.
“We will not tolerate price gouging in this time of exceptional need, and we will take aggressive action to stop it,” said Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III. “During this pandemic, we ask that you report suspicious activity to the Division of Consumer Affairs and refrain from threatening or hostile communication with individuals or businesses you may suspect are price gouging. Our team will review complaints closely and we are prepared to act to protect Tennesseans.”
On Thursday, Gov. Bill Lee declared a state of emergency in Tennessee as the coronavirus (COVID-19) began to spread. The declaration of a state of emergency triggers Tennessee’s anti-price gouging law that prohibits vendors from charging too much during a crisis tied to a state of emergency.
Under the way, the Attorney General’s Office can stop price gouging and may seek refunds for customers. The court can also impose civil punishments against price gougers for every violation.
The law also applied to all levels of the supply chain, stemming from the manufacturer all the way to the distributor and the retailer.
“This is a time where we have to focus on helping our neighbors, not profiting from them,” said Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. “We’re not going to tolerate selfish actions that put the health of Kentuckians at risk, and I’m grateful for Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery’s partnership in bringing an end to this harmful scheme.”
