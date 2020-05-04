NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — The Tennessee Board of Dentistry voted Monday, in an afternoon conference call, to strongly recommend dentists follow the guidelines put out by the American Dental Association for opening offices back up during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Once stay-at-home orders were given by the Governor, dental offices have been emergency procedures only. However, Governor Lee’s Executive Order 31 expires at 12:01 a.m. on May 6 so elective appointments can resume.
The unanimous decision to strongly recommend the guidelines rather than adopt what the ADA put out was made after the board decided they wouldn’t put a focus on disciplinary actions of licensees should they not follow the guidelines exactly.
The board President Dr. Dan Meadows saying, “Dentists are ready to go back to work but care will be different than it was before. Safety for all involved, patients, hygienists, assistants, other office staff, and dentists themselves must be our highest focus. And let me point out that practicing safely and using the proper personal protection equipment has been a standard that dentists have followed for years.”
Dr. Meadows going on to say, “In the past, we have prevented contamination through blood borne pathogens. Now we must protect from airborne pathogens.”
Airborne pathogens are what some hygienists have reached out to News4 as being a concern because of aerosols made with electric tools to clean the teeth.
So what does this mean going forward and for offices opening up?
It means dentist offices should be using the proper PPE recommended by the ADA which includes either an N95 or level three mask with goggles or face shield, noting surgical masks have a moderate risk of exposure. The ADA saying “Professional judgment should be exercised when considering the use of gowns, foot covers and head covers.” It also means staff or patients can file complaints to the Board of Dentistry if they believe certain appropriate guidelines are not being followed and an investigation can take place but there’s no guarantee they will be disciplined. Employees can still make whistleblower claims to OSHA if they feel the dental office is taking the right precautions.
Dental hygienist and board member Airica Puckett saying, “I don’t think we’re in the business to start policing and start punishing right now. We’re all just trying to help, and get back to work, and take care of the patients.”
“As we go along I think these guidelines are going to be modified,” said another person on the almost two hour conference call Monday.
Other dental hygienists have remained tight-lipped around their concerns of returning to work for fear of retaliation. One, asking to remain anonymous, wrote:
Regarding the meeting for the Tennessee Board of Dentistry held today, it is evident that the overarching goal was to open dental offices for all procedures as soon as possible despite public safety concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19. This public safety concern stems from aerosol generating procedures which are performed during essentially all dental treatments. The board decided to make recommendations versus a set of enforceable guidelines in order to avoid having to “police” (using their terms) any dental offices who refuse to abide by CDC and ADA recommendations. The reasoning behind this was due to the potential for an overwhelming number of violation claims that could be received should they decide to make such recommendations mandatory guidelines which could force disciplinary action. A set of guidelines would provide a documented source for employees to refer to who are concerned their offices lack adequate PPE or are not following safety measures put forward by professional agencies. For the sake of the health and wellbeing of dental health care professionals and patients alike, I had hoped we would have been able to come together to form a clear and concise plan of action that is safe, ethical, and ensures that those who do not comply are held accountable.
Below is the toolkit provided from the ADA with on instructions on how dental offices should run.
