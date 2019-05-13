NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Following a lengthy meeting Monday afternoon, the Tennessee Black Caucus of State Legislators called for the resignation of House Speaker Glen Casada.
For over two hours, Speaker Casada met with the TBCSL behind closed doors. The meeting continued after Casada left. He told reporters afterward that the meeting was a frank discussion of how to move forward.
On Friday, the TBCSL sent the Department of Justice two letters asking for an investigation into Casada's office.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
