NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tonight, Tennessee Attorney General Slatery released a statement after the Supreme Court struck down Texas's suit.

"The Court has now made a decision and we certainly understand the authority of that ruling,” Slatery said.

TN AG joins Texas lawsuit to challenge election results The Tennessee Attorney General’s Office has filed an amicus brief in support of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asking the Supreme Court to invalidate the election results in four swing states – Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – that Joe Biden won in the presidential election.

This lawsuit focused on Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, and Wisconsin. The lawsuit tried to delay the vote of Presidential Electors from those states. It argued voting procedures in the four battleground states violated their own state laws. We took the ruling to MTSU Political Science Professor and News4 Political Analyst Kent Syler.

"The Supreme Court action today really is a great victory for states' rights, for federalism, and really for the separation of powers," Syler said.

This ruling comes just days before the Electoral College meets.