NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The State Attorney General write an opinion today, advising that there has never been a case where a member was expelled due to behavior prior to holding office.
The seven page opinion, published Wednesday, noted that the legal precedent for expulsion of a member has only been due to conduct while in office.
The AG's order did say that there is no specific prohibition against the Legislature expelling a member related to behavior prior to taking office.
The Attorney General began delving into issuing an opinion at the request of Speaker Cameron Sexton.
In previous News 4 Investigates reports, accusations of sexual misconduct against Rep. David Byrd were filed by teenage girls, while Byrd was coaching their high school basketball team, more than 30 years ago.
There have been repeated calls for Byrd's resignation since then, as well as the filing of a resolution during a special legislative session last August.
From the Attorney General's opinion:
In sum, historical practice, sound policy considerations, and constitutional restraints counsel against, but do not absolutely prohibit, the exercise of the legislature’s expulsion power to oust a member for conduct that occurred before he was elected and that was known to the member’s constituents when they elected him. Given those considerations, the expulsion power is best exercised only in extreme circumstances and with great caution.
