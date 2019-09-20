NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The Tennessee Attorney General has filed an appeal to have a court order reviewed, after a death sentence was changed to multiple life sentences.
In 1986, Abu-Ali Abdur'Rahman was known as James L. Jones, Jr.
After he was convicted of first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, and armed robbery, the jury sentenced him to death.
The Attorney General's filing today stated that Abdur'Rahman has no option left for reopening his case for post-conviction proceedings, nor amending the sentence.
Attorney General Herbert Slattery III's filing states that an August 29, 2019 filing from the Criminal Court for Davidson County circumvented established legal procedures.
The "Agreed Order Allowing Amended Judgement," which amended Abdur-Rahman's sentence for first-degree murder, granting clemency through exchanging the death sentence for life in prison, was completed by a court and district attorney that both lacked the authority to do so.
The claim states that Davidson County District Attorney General Glenn Funk did not have the authority to reopen this case for post-conviction proceedings, or amend the sentence.
The State AG's release stated that over the past 30 years, Abdur-Rahman has repeatedly raised the same points that were relied upon by District AG Funk, despite all points previously being litigated and rejected in the state courts, and currently is on federal review through the U.S. Supreme Court.
