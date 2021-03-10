NASHVILLE (WSMV) - After being removed from a the Legend's Corner mural in Nashville, a Nashville artist wants Taylor Swift to have her own mural in the Music City.
In a GoFundMe post, Tim Davis says Swift is a music powerhouse and should be featured on a prominent mural showcasing her country roots.
The GoFundMe is working to raise $35,000 to cover all of the expenses that go with making this mural happen.
Many of the donations in the account now are valued at $13 to show support for the fact that this is Swift's lucky number due to her being born on December 13, 1989.
