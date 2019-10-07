NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The Tennessee Attorney General's office filed a lawsuit today against a drug maker accused of it's role in the opioid epidemic.
Attorney General Herbert Slattery III accuses AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation, based in Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania, of contributing to America's opioid epidemic.
The suit, filed in Kox County Circuit Court Monday, alleges the company shipped more than 8.5 million oxycodone pills to one east Tennessee store, Food City store #674 located in Bearden.
The state filed a complaint 230 pages long, and it noted that on just one day in November of 2010, Ameriource shipped 168,000 oxycodone pills to the store.
By way of comparison, the entire population of the city of Knoxville is approximately 187,000.
“Our Office has conducted an extensive investigation into AmerisourceBergen’s unlawful conduct,” said AG Slatery. “We believe the company actively subverted and exploited its unique position in the opioid supply chain and its market power to maximize profits. The numbers don’t lie. Amerisource made billions. On the other hand, Tennessee has to deal with the consequences of a public health crisis whose severity and destruction I find really hard to describe.”
Amerisource allegedly continued to ship opioids to pharmacies in Tennessee despite direct knowledge of red flags for abuse and diversion, include patients abusing and selling drugs in pharmacy parking lots, disproportionate purchasing ratios, and dispensing highly dangerous, medically suspect combinations of drugs.
In addition to supplying opioids to known problem pharmacies, Amerisource’s overdistribution resulted in a devastating glut of prescription narcotics in Tennessee.
The lawsuit alleges that Amerisource violated the Tennessee Consumer Protection Act as well as the Tennessee Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.
For more information see the filing document on the Attorney General's website.
