NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Tennessee's Attorney General Herbert Slatery is joining 38 other states in an investigation into e-cigarette manufacturer JUUL.
The AG's office says that Attorneys General coalition will look into marketing and sales practices of JUUL Labs which includes targeting of youth and statements regarding risks, safety and effectiveness as a smoking cessation device.
Slattery's office also points to data from the National Youth Tobacco Survey as a reason to join the investigation, which found almost 21% of high school students were vaping in 2018 in Tennessee.
“Public health research shows that nicotine dependence and e-cigarette usage among youth are associated with increased likelihood of youth smoking, even among youth who are otherwise not likely to smoke,” says AG Slattery.
The investigation is bipartisan.
