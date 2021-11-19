NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Attorney General launched an investigation into Instagram, accusing its parent company of manipulating young users.

"Being accessible to being bullied, depression, anxiety," Dr. Larry Suess, a Board Certified Child Psychiatrist based in California, said.

Suess was listing the potential adverse mental health effects of social media overuse. For example, he said apps like Instagram can pose a significant risk to teens' self-esteem.

"If what you are seeing before you is being manipulated or modulated by the other person on the other side," Suess explained. "And you're not sure that it's true or false, it will then hinder one's development of self-esteem based on truth."

General Herbert Slatery accused Instagram of manipulating teens into spending more time on the app, despite the mental health harm it causes.

"This activity is harming our young people. Meta's own documents show that. So they know what's going on - they know the mental health risks for young users on Instagram, most notably teenage girls," Slatery said in a press release Thursday. "What we have seen from our research, media accounts and even Congressional testimony confirms our position that Meta is not going to self-correct or police itself. An investigation by the states is necessary and underway."

"You start believing what's not fact to be true and that causes a problem in the mind and that can lead to anxiety and depression," Suess explained.

Suess recommended that parents set social media time limits. He also suggested that they monitor their children's use, establish behavior guidelines, and encourage teens to have face-to-face contact with their friends.