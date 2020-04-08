HARTSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - HighPoint Health System has temporarily suspended inpatient and non-urgent outpatient care at the Trousdale Medical Center campus after confirming multiple staff members at TMC tested positive for COVID-19.
TMC announced its Emergency Department will remain open so that patients can continue receiving emergency care. Patients needing inpatient care will be stabilized and taken to appropriate nearby medical centers for further treatment.
TMC is working closely with the Tennessee Department of Health and continues to follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevents to ensure the safety of its patients and staff members. Per CDC and TDH guidelines, the medical center has identified everyone who came in contact with the infected staff members and are is following appropriate protocols.
TMC also began a deep clean of its entire facility that will continue through the rest of the week. The facility will be thoroughly inspected and all staff members will be evaluated before resuming full operation. TMC hopes to be fully reopen by Monday, April 13.
