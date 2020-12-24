NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - In the Titans locker room today, it wasn't Chestnuts roasting on an open fire. Instead, it was linebacker Will Compton who was getting roasted.
Low skin fadeIYKYK pic.twitter.com/rnXseiM4aQ— Will Compton (@_willcompton) December 24, 2020
We've all had a bad hair day, but that tweet became instant internet gold.
Even the Titans organization joined in the fun.
Sending this to the media after practice. pic.twitter.com/r28y8q4ltl— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) December 24, 2020
