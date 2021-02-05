NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The future of the land surrounding Nissan Stadium was at the center of discussion with city leaders on Thursday night.

The East Bank planning study covers Interstate 24 to the east and south, the Cumberland River to the west and Jefferson Street to the north.

Nissan Stadium anchors the new development plan, and the Tennessee Titans are playing a large role.

City leaders are focusing in on the Titans' vast parking lot space for future development.

"Our vision would be parking but uses in parking that maybe are reimagined, the way our game experience might be reimagined in a way that both works for us on game day when we have 65,000 people in the stadium, and on the other 364 when they're not," said Titans Senior VP of Business Affairs Adolpho Birch III.

Some of the next steps in the development planning include a kickoff meeting, a weeklong design workshop and a draft open house event.