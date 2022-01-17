NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans are warning fans about buying tickets to Saturday’s AFC Divisional Playoff game against Cincinnati.
The Titans said Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. game at Nissan Stadium is sold out.
Jim Rice, Titans Director of Ticket Sales, posted a message on social media warning Titans fans to be careful when buying tickets for playoff games.
Hey @Titans fans, be careful when buying tickets for playoff games. We are sold out and the transfer function is turned off until 24 hours prior to kickoff. Odds are there will be scammers using social media. Stick to trusted sites. See you at @NissanStadium on Saturday!— Jim Rice (@JimRice_Titans) January 17, 2022
“We are sold out and the transfer function is turned off until 24 hours prior to kickoff. Odds are there will be scammers using social media. Stick to trusted sites,” Rice said in a Twitter post.
Rice said the team could only guarantee tickets purchased from Ticketmaster, StubHub and SeatGeek, official NFL ticket partners, would be accepted.
“Any other site would be at your own risk,” Rice said.
We can only guarantee tickets purchased through Ticketmaster, StubHub and SeatGeek. You would be at your own risk with other sites and would need to contact them directly if you have any issues.— Jim Rice (@JimRice_Titans) January 17, 2022
