NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans game Sunday against the Buffalo Bills is being moved to Tuesday at 6 p.m. as long as there are no more positive tests within the organization, according to NFL Insider Adam Schefter.
Titans-Bills game scheduled for Sunday is being moved to Tuesday at 6 pm as long as there are no more positive tests with Tennessee, per sources.Bills-Chiefs game being switched from next Thursday to Sunday but goes back it more positive tests in Tennessee, per source.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 8, 2020
Meanwhile, the Bills vs. Chiefs game is being switched from next Thursday to Sunday, but will go back if there are more positive tests in Tennessee.
So far, 23 people within the Titans organization have tested positive for COVID-19 (13 players, 10 staffers).
