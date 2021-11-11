NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee Titans staff and cheerleaders paid a visit to the soldiers of Fort Campbell on Wednesday.
The visit was part of the NFL’s Salute to Service program in honor of Veterans Day.
As part of a partnership with USO Fort Campbell and the city of Nashville, Titans front office members brought lunch and distributed Titans shirts, hats and other giveaway items to 300 soldiers.
The team’s mascot, T-Rac, also made an appearance.
Additionally, the team contributed various board games, books and toys to support the USO’s annual Great Gift Giveaway, which provides holiday gifts to children of active service members at Fort Campbell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.