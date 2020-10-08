NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans game against the Buffalo Bills has been rescheduled for Tuesday, as long as no more positive COVID-19 cases are reported from the organization, the NFL announced Thursday.
The game was previously scheduled for Sunday but was rescheduled after two more players on the Titans tested positive for the virus on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Bills versus Chiefs game is being bumped from next Thursday to Sunday, but will go back if there are more positive tests reported in Tennessee.
So far, 23 people - 13 players and 10 staff-members - within the Titans organization have tested positive for COVID-19.
On Wednesday, the league released new guidelines saying it could force a team to forfeit games because of COVID-19 cases.
