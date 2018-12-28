BREAKING NEWS //
Titans v. Colts: Where to park and where to go for Sunday night's game
(WSMV) - Win and We're In! Nissan Stadium is expected to be electric on Sunday night when the Tennessee Titans take on the Indianapolis Colts.
A big game like that, expected to be a sell out, is sure to have it's challenges when it comes to traffic and parking.
News4 has built an interactive map that shows you the roads around the stadium affected by the game Sunday as well as where the various lots around the stadium are, including public lots nearby in case you don't have a parking permit to park at the stadium.
ROADS AFFECTED:
All of the following roadways around Nissan Stadium will be closed to thru traffic before, during, and after the game.
- South 1st St. from Woodland St. to Russell St.
- Titans Way from Russell St. to Victory Ave.
- Russell St. from South 2nd St. to Titans Way
- South 2nd St. from Shelby Ave. to Woodland St.
- Victory Ave. from Titans Way to South 2nd St.
WAYS TO GET TO NISSAN STADIUM LOTS:
If you're looking to park in Parking Lots A or B, you won't be able to access it from the south side of Nashville, you will need to take I-40 W to I-65 N and then take I-24 E to get to Nissan Stadium from the north side. The same applies if you're parking in lots E, F, G, H, K, M, and S.
If you're looking to park in Lots C, D, J, N, P, R, and T; you'll need to access Nissan Stadium from the south side of Nashville, going in the opposite direction take I-65 S to I-40 E and back to I-24 W.
PUBLIC PARKING:
Premier Parking lots specifically designated for the Titans vs. Colts game are available in the following locations:
- 710 South 1st Street
- 201 Union Street
- 140 6th Avenue North
- 410 Elm Street
- 222 2nd Avenue South
All of the lots on the other side of the Cumberland River will require some walking to Nissan Stadium, you can get there by taking the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge near the stadium.
For ALL Tennessee Titans home games, ALL Nissan Stadium parking lots require a Titans-issued parking pass. There are no cash lots on Nissan Stadium property and if you do not have a Titans-issued parking pass, your vehicle will not be allowed on the property.
Since I-24 will have a tendency to back-up for those heading toward the stadium, it is advised to leave early and plan for additional time waiting in traffic and for finding parking.
