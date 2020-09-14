Titans unveil new mural in Downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, TENN (WSMV) – Just in time for Monday night’s season opener against Denver Broncos, the Titans have unveiled a new attraction in downtown Nashville.
On the corner of Sixth Avenue South and Korean Veterans Boulevard, spanning more than 130 feet is a new mural coined “Tennessee Tough.”
Eric Mobe Bass, the artist behind the piece, said he has done more murals than he can count, but this one is special for him.
“This off-season the people here just went through so much with the tornadoes and COVID," Bass said. "We got to see the community come together and we were fortunate enough to be in the middle of that to help with the rebuild. This idea of Tennessee Tough just kind of sprouted naturally."
Nashville is full of iconic murals, but it’s how this one uses technology that helps it stand out.
To get the full experience, you need to go to www.titansmural.com on your cell phone. Once you grant camera access and point your phone at the mural, it begins to come to life. MVP Interactive created the AR experience.
“The Titans are one of the first sports organizations to innovate during the pandemic and bring a first of its kind AR experience to their fans,” James Giglio, CEO of MVP Interactive, said. “Our team was so excited to work with everyone at the Titans to help bring their vision to life and use the latest in emerging technology to provide fans and residents a greater emotional connection to Tennessee.”
As a lifelong fan, Bass said that it was an honor.
“It feels incredible to paint the first mural for the Titans,” Bass said. “To be on this scale and this location for the home team for the state, being from here and watching the Titans since I was a little kid, I feel blessed.”
For more information on the Titans mural, click here.
