“Win and In!"
That's the mantra for the Tennessee Titans as they gear up for Sunday night's game against the Indianapolis Colts.
It's a game you'll only see right here on News4 at 7 p.m.
All indicators are the game Sunday night is going to be a sell-out. The Titans say their ticket inventory is “almost gone." They want everyone in their seats by kickoff at 7:20 p.m.
“They need to come out in full force man,” said Jake Waddell.
Nashville knows him as "Catfish Jake” Waddell, a die-hard Preds fan. But this Sunday, he's planning to "Titan Up!"
“I've been a Titans fan longer than I've been a Preds fan,” said Waddell. “I will be here Sunday night. I don't know that my wife knows that yet.”
Waddell knows there have been several games this season where the fan base didn't show up in full force, he believes due to inconsistent play.
He doesn't think that'll be a problem Sunday night.
“I don't think it will be a hard sell now, because some people look at it as a six-loss team, some look at it as this is about to be a ten win team. That's the way I look at it,” Waddell said.
Roger Northrup recently moved to Nashville from San Diego. He and his family are ready to root for the home team.
“I think the team feeds off it. I think the fans feed off it. I think the city feeds off that,” said Northrup. “We're definitely going to support the Titans. We're excited for them, thinking about coming for the game. Win and in. That would be great for the city.”
“This is our house. This needs to be our house again,” said Waddell. “This used to be the place people feared to come, because we were loud and we were rowdy.”
This is the Titans first appearance at home on NBC's Sunday Night Football. Again, you can see the action right here on WSMV.
To find tickets, visit titansonline.com or the NFL Ticketmaster Ticket Exchange here.
