NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man posted on social media Sunday that he had lost his wedding band while at the game and was hoping that someone would spot it.
Well, after being worried he wouldn't find it, a reply came that someone had found it.
The someone that had replied back with a photo of the ring was Burke Nihill, the President and CEO of the Titans.
The ring will be returned, once coordinated, to the owner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.