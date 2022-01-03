Lost wedding band found at Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man posted on social media Sunday that he had lost his wedding band while at the game and was hoping that someone would spot it.

Well, after being worried he wouldn't find it, a reply came that someone had found it.

The someone that had replied back with a photo of the ring was Burke Nihill, the President and CEO of the Titans.

The ring will be returned, once coordinated, to the owner.

