LOS ANGELES (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans were leading the Los Angeles Rams 21-3 at halftime of Sunday Night Football Game on NBC at SoFi Stadium.
Two interceptions led to the first two scores for the Titans. David Long got the first pick, which led to a one play drive and a Ryan Tannehill pass to Geoff Swaim. The second interception was Titans free safety Kevin Byard, who scored a touchdown.
The Titans took the 21-3 lead with Tannehill naked bootleg.
After the first quarter, the Rams were up, 3-0. However, the Titans had held them to 72 yards on three possessions in the first quarter.
